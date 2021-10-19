Man arrested as police raid Doncaster 'Day of the Triffids' cannabis factory

Police raided the property in the Alverley area of Balby yesterday, discovering 35 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team said: ”Officers executed an intelligence led warrant at the address – 35 cannabis plants were discovered at different stages of growth throughout the house.

"When one door was opened, officers were confronted with a scene reminiscent to the film The Day of the Triffids.

Police said the house resembled a scene from Day of the Triffids.

"One male suspect was arrested and interviewed regarding the production of a controlled drug. He was later charged with the offence after a forensic examination at the property.”

The Day of the Triffids is a 1951 novel by the English author John Wyndham which sees huge plants start killing people.