Man arrested as police raid Doncaster 'Day of the Triffids' cannabis factory
A man has been arrested after police raided a Doncaster house filled with cannabis plants which officers described as like a scene from The Day of the Triffids.
Police raided the property in the Alverley area of Balby yesterday, discovering 35 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.
A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team said: ”Officers executed an intelligence led warrant at the address – 35 cannabis plants were discovered at different stages of growth throughout the house.
"When one door was opened, officers were confronted with a scene reminiscent to the film The Day of the Triffids.
"One male suspect was arrested and interviewed regarding the production of a controlled drug. He was later charged with the offence after a forensic examination at the property.”
The Day of the Triffids is a 1951 novel by the English author John Wyndham which sees huge plants start killing people.
It was made into a feature film of the same name and two TV series.