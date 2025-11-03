Man arrested as armed police swoop on Doncaster street over gun threats

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:52 GMT
A man has been arrested after armed police swooped on a Doncaster street following reports a man had been threatened wiith a gun.

Police sealed off part of Balby Road on Friday afternoon, with armed officers deployed to the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.41pm on Friday (31 October), we were called to reports of a person with a firearm in Balby Road, Doncaster.

“It was reported that a man was threatened with a potential firearm.

Armed police swooped on Balby Road to arrest a man.

“Specially trained firearms officers were deployed to the scene and found what is believed to be a BB gun.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a firearm with intent to cause violence. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 with further details or alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers where you can report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

