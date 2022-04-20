Firearms arms swooped on the house in Balby where a 28-year-old was held.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said: “We have been operating in the Doncaster area today alongside our colleagues at Doncaster Fortify Team, Doncaster CID, Doncaster West neighborhoods and TSG oficers.

"During our time out we visited numerous addresses across Doncaster district in an attempt to disrupt organised crime groups that operate within our force.

Police seized a number of drugs in the raid.

"As we arrived at our last stop in Balby, our drone and its pilot spotted someone leaving an address prior to us being able to have a chat with them.