Firearms arms swooped on the house in Balby where a 28-year-old was held.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said: “We have been operating in the Doncaster area today alongside our colleagues at Doncaster Fortify Team, Doncaster CID, Doncaster West neighborhoods and TSG oficers.
"During our time out we visited numerous addresses across Doncaster district in an attempt to disrupt organised crime groups that operate within our force.
"As we arrived at our last stop in Balby, our drone and its pilot spotted someone leaving an address prior to us being able to have a chat with them.
"With help from the drone, a 28-year-old male from Doncaster has been arrested for drugs offences and a significant amount of suspected Class A drugs have been recovered.”