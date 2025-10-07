Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted on bus in Doncaster

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the arrest of a man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police is seeking passengers who may have witnessed the attack on the bus which took place this summer.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a reported sexual assault on a bus in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that at 11.15am on Wednesday 9 July, on the 221 bus travelling from Church Street in Coinsbrough, to Alexander Road in Balby, a man sat next to the victim, before sexually assaulting her.

Police are seeking witnesses to a sexual assault on a bus in Doncaster earlier this year.

“Officers have launched an investigation and have since made an arrest.

"However, they are now appealing for witnesses of the reported assault to come forward.”

DC Mike Tilley, who is investigating the case said: “We have previously appealed for information on this reported incident and following this, have man an arrest in connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From our enquiries, we know that there were other members of the public on the bus at the same time who may have witnessed this.

"We are asking you to please come forward as our investigation continues.”

“Were you on the bus on this day and may have seen something that could help the investigation?"

You can pass on information either by calling 101 or through online chat. Please quote investigation number 14/121791/25 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can access the online chat on the reporting page on our website here: https://orlo.uk/JNFlm

The 62-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.