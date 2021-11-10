Man arrested after woman jumps out of stolen car in dramatic Doncaster police pursuit

Dozens of officers descended on Bentley at around 3am, with eyewitnesses reporting seeing ten police cars in an operation near Bentley Park on the A19.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Bentley area of Doncaster at about 3am this morning, but it failed to do so.

“A woman was seen by officers jumping from the vehicle near the junction of Victoria Road and Hawthorne Grove.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cars flooded Bentley during the incident in the early hours.

"Officers stopped to help her and subsequently lost the car.

"The woman was unhurt in the incident.

“We searched the area and later found the vehicle on Askern Road in Bentley.