Man arrested after two rooms of cannabis found being cultivated in a Doncaster terrace

A drugs warrant was executed yesterday (Wednesday) in Bentley.

Officers discovered two rooms of cannabis plants being cultivated in a terrace property.

One male, aged 35, was located inside the address and has been arrested and processed for production of cannabis.

As this was a mid-terrace property, the impact had there been a fire as a result of the set-up would have been unimaginable.

Residents are asked to please continue to report suspicious activity to the police on 101 or via online reporting.