Man arrested after police seize cannabis plants from Doncaster house
Doncaster North Neighhbourhood Policing Team officers executed a Section 23 misuse of drugs act warrant at an address in Sprotbrough.
Inside the semi detached property police located and recovered 80 larger cannabis plants and 54 smaller plants.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The electricity had also been bypassed which posed a serious fire risk to this and the neighbouring properties.
“The electrics have been made safe and a 40 year old male has been arrested and interviewed.
“We wish to thank the public for your continuing support in our fight against drugs and organised crime.”
You can report drug crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence.