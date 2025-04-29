Man arrested after police seize cannabis plants from Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Apr 2025, 07:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested and dozens of cannabis plants seized after police raided a Doncaster house.

Doncaster North Neighhbourhood Policing Team officers executed a Section 23 misuse of drugs act warrant at an address in Sprotbrough.

Inside the semi detached property police located and recovered 80 larger cannabis plants and 54 smaller plants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The electricity had also been bypassed which posed a serious fire risk to this and the neighbouring properties.

Police recovered cannabis plants from inside the property.Police recovered cannabis plants from inside the property.
Police recovered cannabis plants from inside the property.

“The electrics have been made safe and a 40 year old male has been arrested and interviewed.

“We wish to thank the public for your continuing support in our fight against drugs and organised crime.”

You can report drug crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice