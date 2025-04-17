Man arrested after police recover stolen motorbikes in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after police swooped to recover two stolen motorbikes in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local NPT officers out recovered the two vehicles in the Scawsby area.

The bikes were stolen overnight in a burglary, a police spokesman said, adding: “One male has been arrested and is currently in custody awaiting interview.

"If anyone has any further information relating to this or any other crimes please contact us through the usual channels.”

Get in touch with police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.