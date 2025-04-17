Man arrested after police recover stolen motorbikes in Doncaster
A man has been arrested after police swooped to recover two stolen motorbikes in Doncaster.
Local NPT officers out recovered the two vehicles in the Scawsby area.
The bikes were stolen overnight in a burglary, a police spokesman said, adding: “One male has been arrested and is currently in custody awaiting interview.
"If anyone has any further information relating to this or any other crimes please contact us through the usual channels.”
Get in touch with police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.