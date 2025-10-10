Man arrested after police find bags of powder and knuckleduster in stolen car

A man has been arrested after police found bags of white powder and a knuckleduster inside a stolen car in Doncaster – and the 21-year-old also faces charges of homophobic abuse to a police officer.

The suspected car thief has been charged with multiple offences after officers arrested him following a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly round the streets of Doncaster.

After receiving a call relating to a black Nissan Qashqai in the Skellow area of the city, officers were deployed to the scene to stop the vehicle and search it.

Inside, they found a man exhibiting signs of drug intoxication while in possession of a knuckleduster and bags of white powder.

A search by officers led to them recovering the key to the Qashqai from his jacket, with further enquiries revealing this vehicle had been stolen a week earlier from a car park in Doncaster.

After being arrested and taken into custody, the man was then abusive towards an officer, after making a homophobic comment towards them.

A 21-year-old man has since been charged with multiple offences, including possession with intent to supply ketamine, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, handling stolen goods, failing to provide a specimen as a person in charge of a vehicle, and using threatening words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Doncaster Response Chief Inspector Louise Kent said: "Drugs and weapons have no place on our streets and response officers acted diligently to stop this vehicle and bring a suspect into custody.

"Driving under the influence is the second biggest cause of casualties and fatalities on our roads and swift action by officers meant this individual was taken from behind the wheel before he could cause any damage or injuries.

"Despite being warned already about hate speech, the suspect made a homophobic comment towards one of the officers involved, resulting in him also being arrested for this offence.

"Abuse levelled at our officers and staff is completely unacceptable. It is never just part of the job and we will not tolerate it."

You can report crime in Doncaster to police on 101, 999 in an emergency of contact independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.