Man arrested after police find 350 cannabis plants in Doncaster drug raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested and remanded in custody after police found nearly 350 cannabis plants in a raid on a Doncaster drugs factory.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped on the house in Ballam Avenue, Scawthorpe.

Details of the incident were revealed by police during a week of action in the Roman Ridge area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We executed a warrant on Ballam Avenue, Scawthorpe where 345 plants were located and one male aged 34 was arrested and has been charged and remanded in custody.”

Police found nearly 350 cannabis plants in a Doncaster drugs raid.

“Over the last week our focus has been on the Roman Ridge ward.

“Our officers conducted a community speed watch operation on Amersall Road and school patrols took place at Castle Hills School.

"Officers have also spent a number of hours on mobile and foot patrol in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four missing people from the area were reported and located safe and well. A vehicle being driven on false plates was located and recovered with the driver being dealt with.

“This is a just a snapshot of the work we have done over the last week and we will update you soon on our next area of focus.”

You can report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.