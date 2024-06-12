Man arrested after police find 350 cannabis plants in Doncaster drug raid
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped on the house in Ballam Avenue, Scawthorpe.
Details of the incident were revealed by police during a week of action in the Roman Ridge area of the city.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We executed a warrant on Ballam Avenue, Scawthorpe where 345 plants were located and one male aged 34 was arrested and has been charged and remanded in custody.”
“Over the last week our focus has been on the Roman Ridge ward.
“Our officers conducted a community speed watch operation on Amersall Road and school patrols took place at Castle Hills School.
"Officers have also spent a number of hours on mobile and foot patrol in the area.
“Four missing people from the area were reported and located safe and well. A vehicle being driven on false plates was located and recovered with the driver being dealt with.
“This is a just a snapshot of the work we have done over the last week and we will update you soon on our next area of focus.”
You can report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can report information to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.