Man arrested after police find 250 cannabis plants in Doncaster raid

A man has been arrested after police discovered more than 250 cannabis plants in a Doncaster house raid.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team were behind the bust.

A spokesperson said: “On Friday 3 October, your Mexborough Neighbourhood Team carried out another drugs warrant at an address in Mexborough.

"A large cannabis cultivation consisting of approximately 250 plants was located and seized.

Police discovered 250 cannabis plants in the raid

"A male occupant was found within the property and arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He was subsequently charged with the offence and remanded to court.”

You can report drug crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you prefer to remain totally anonymous, you can contact UK independent charity Crimestoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave any of your details.