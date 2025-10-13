Man arrested after police find 145 cannabis plants at Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:51 BST
A man has been arrested after police discovered nearly 150 cannabis plants at a Doncaster house.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the address and made the discovery in Edlington last week.

A spokesperson said: “On 9 October, we conducted a drugs warrant at an address in Edlington.

"A large cannabis cultivation consisting of 145 plants was located and seized, the electricity had also been bypassed.

Police discovered the cannabis plants at a house in Edlington.

"A male occupant, aged 32, was found within the property and arrested. He was subsequently charged with production of cannabis and remanded to prison.”

You can report drug crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact UK independent charity Crimestoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave any of your details.

