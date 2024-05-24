Man arrested after multiple gunshots were fired at Doncaster home

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th May 2024, 11:54 BST
Officers investigating a firearms incident in which multiple gunshots were fired at a home and vehicles in the Wheatley area have made an arrest.

On Monday 13 May at 12.52am it is reported that a resident heard a “popping” sound in Barnby Dun Road before seeing a car speed off from a property on the street.

Armed repsonse officers attending the scene found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge. No injuries were reported but a property and two vehicles were damaged.

A 20-year-old man from Doncaster has been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, criminal damage to a dwelling and handling stolen goods. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Man arrested after multiple gunshots were fired at Doncaster home.

Enquiries remain ongoing. If you have any information which could assist officers, you can call 101. Please quote incident number 175 of 13 May when you get in touch. You can also go online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org