Man arrested after more than 300 cannabis plants seized at Doncaster house
A man has been arrested and more than 300 cannabis plants seized after police raided a Doncaster house.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Mexborough.
A spokesperson said: “A large cannabis cultivation was located inside with 320 plants seized. A male occupant was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
"He was subsequently charged and remanded to court."
You can report drug crime to police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.