Man arrested after man assaulted in metal bar attack on Doncaster house

A man has been arrested after another man was assaulted inside a Doncaster house after windows were also smashed at the property.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough at 8.20am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the windows were damaged by a metal bar, with a man also assaulted.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been bailed.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”