Man arrested after man assaulted in metal bar attack on Doncaster house
A man has been arrested after another man was assaulted inside a Doncaster house after windows were also smashed at the property.
Police were called to Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough at 8.20am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the windows were damaged by a metal bar, with a man also assaulted.
“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been bailed.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”