Man arrested after man assaulted in metal bar attack on Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested after another man was assaulted inside a Doncaster house after windows were also smashed at the property.

Police were called to Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough at 8.20am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the windows were damaged by a metal bar, with a man also assaulted.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been bailed.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice