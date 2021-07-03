Man arrested after drugs factory found in Skellow home

A 53-year-old male was arrested and 45 cannabis plants were located in a three bedroom property.

The electrics had been bypassed and had to be made safe by Northern Power grid.

The male has been interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information about similar set ups in Doncaster please call police on 101 or report via the online reporting tool.

