Man arrested after Doncaster town centre drugs raid on former bookies
Police have arrested a man after a raid at a former Doncaster town centre bookies’ shop.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 7:02 am
They raided the former shop in the Market Place, arresting a man who is due to appear in court in Sheffield next month.
South Yorkshire Police said: “On Tuesday, November 2, police were alerted to a cannabis set-up inside a premises in Market Place, Doncaster.”
A 52-year-old man was later charged with the production of cannabis and was remanded in custody ahead of the court hearing.