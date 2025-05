Police located, within a terraced property, six fully grown, 18 medium sized and over 140 baby cannabis plants in a bedroom and attic of the property.

The electricity had been bypassed and was made safe by Northern Power.

One male aged 33 was arrested and interviewed over the matter and remains under investigation.

Fully grown The plants have all been seized for destruction.

140 baby plants were found in a bedroom and attic of the property.