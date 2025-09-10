Man arrested after Doncaster Rovers footballer subjected to racist abuse

A man has been arrested after a Doncaster Rovers footballer was subjected to racist abuse online.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Jordan Gibson revealed that he had been called a “black b******” on X, formerly Twitter, following Rovers’ 3-1 win over Bradford City, the club he used to play for, at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police have said a man is in custody over the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “Bradford District Police have made an arrest after reports of online abuse made towards a Doncaster Rovers player after the Bradford City AFC game on Saturday.

Doncaster Rovers footballer Jordan Gibson was subjected to racist abuse following Rovers' 3-1 win over Bradford City.

“The 28 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of a malicious communications offence and remains in police custody at this time.

“West Yorkshire Police are continuing to work with Bradford City AFC and Doncaster Rovers Football Club in relation to this incident.”

Both Rovers and City have condemned the abuse of the 27-year-old who scored the second goal in the win and both have confirmed they are co-operating with police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Doncaster Rovers spokesperson said: “Such messages are abhorrent and we take a zero tolerance approach towards any form of discrimination.

Gibson came under fire from Bradford fans after celebrating his goal in front of the 3,000 travelling Bantams supporters.

After the game, Gibson shared a photo of the user behind the account which had posted the abuse, writing: “Whilst I’ll tolerate a certain amount of abuse/banter, I won’t sit back and accept racism of any level.

"This scrote needs to be outed.”

The message and account since appear to have been deleted.