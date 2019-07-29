Man arrested after car crashes in Doncaster
A man was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences after a vehicle he was driving crashed in Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 09:36
Officers were called out to Mill Lane in Warmsworth on Saturday, July 27, at 10.30pm to find a Honda Jazz on its’ side.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking without consent and driving without a licence or insurance.