Man arrested accused of raping teenage girl in Doncaster

A man has been arrested and charged after being accused of raping a teenage girl in Doncaster.

Russell Peers, 61, of Hugh Road, Birmingham, was charged by officers earlier this week of raping a woman 16 years of age or over, following an alleged offence which took place in August 2024, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

It added: “He has since been released on conditional bail ahead of his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 28 January 2025.”