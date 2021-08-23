Man appears in Doncaster court charged with robbing wallet from elderly man

Humberside Police said a 46-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire on Saturday and was charged with theft following an incident in Beverley on August 11.

It was reported that a man had robbed an elderly man of his wallet in a car park off Butcher Row in the town.

The man, who has not been named, was due to attend Doncaster Magistrates Court this morning.