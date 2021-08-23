Man appears in Doncaster court charged with robbing wallet from elderly man

A man has appeared in court in Doncaster, charged with robbing an elderly man of his wallet in East Yorkshire.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:59 pm

Humberside Police said a 46-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire on Saturday and was charged with theft following an incident in Beverley on August 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It was reported that a man had robbed an elderly man of his wallet in a car park off Butcher Row in the town.

The man, who has not been named, was due to attend Doncaster Magistrates Court this morning.

The man appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court.