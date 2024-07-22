Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are trying to track down a man and woman behind the theft of items worth more than £500 from a Doncaster garden centre.

South Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of the pair and has issued an appeal following the incident in Woodlands earlier this year.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following reports of a theft on 16 May when two unknown people, a man and a woman, attended Markham Grange Garden Centre and stole several items worth more than £500.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we have released a CCTV image of a man and woman we would like to speak to as we believe they can help with the investigation.

Police have issued a CCTV image of the pair.

"The man is described as white, in his mid-20s, of an average build, with short hair and a short dark beard.

"The woman is described as white, in her mid-20s, of an average build, with long brown hair.

"Do you recognise either of them?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101."

Please quote investigation number 14/93020/24 when you get in touch.

You can access the SYP online portal here: https://orlo.uk/5FiwEAlternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers through their UK call centre.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.