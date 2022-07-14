A 33-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested after a man in his 20s suffered stab wounds in an incident in Silver Street in the early hours of last Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police say the pair have now been bailed while the investigation continues.

Parts of Silver Street, Wood Street and Doncaster Royal Infirmary were all sealed off by detectives investigating the case.

A man and woman have been bailed over a stabbing in Silver Street.

Police were called at around 3.14am last Wednesday following reports a man had been stabbed on Silver Street.

The victim, a man in 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.