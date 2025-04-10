Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after police find the body of a 47-year-old in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested following the death of a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (8 April) at 11.14pm police were called to Orchard Street in Thorne to reports of a death.

Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was found in Orchard Street in Thorne.

The man's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Two people, a 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation. At this time the man's cause of death is unexplained and our team of detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have now arrested two people on suspicion of murder and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation.”

Contact the police by calling 101 quoting incident number 1091 of 10 April 2025.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The police online portal is available here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report