A man and woman were arrested after a car driven on the wrong side of a road crashed into a garden wall during a police chase in Doncaster.

Police officers patrolling the streets of Doncaster on Sunday night spotted a car being driven ‘dangerously’ on the wrong side of a road and began following the vehicle.

During the police chase the car crashed into a garden wall on Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall.

A 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking without consent and failing to stop.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.