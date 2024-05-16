Man and teenager arrested in police drugs bust on major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested after police in Doncaster carried out a drugs bust on a major city road.

Officers stopped a vehicle travelling on Sandringham Road, Intake at around 2.35pm yesterday (15 May).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A vehicle search was conducted and a man. 36, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...