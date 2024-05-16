Man and teenager arrested in police drugs bust on major Doncaster road
Two people have been arrested after police in Doncaster carried out a drugs bust on a major city road.
Officers stopped a vehicle travelling on Sandringham Road, Intake at around 2.35pm yesterday (15 May).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A vehicle search was conducted and a man. 36, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs.
“A man, 19, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.”