The individual has now been identified and the public have been thanked for sharing the appeal.

On June 15 at 8.50pm, a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were on the 50B bus heading towards Woodlands when a man boarded.

The image released by police

He is believed to have behaved aggressively and inappropropriately towards the teenagers.

The suspect is believed to have shown the teenagers a sheath of a knife hidden underneath his clothing.