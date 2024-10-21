Man, 78, critical in hospital after suffering life threatening injuries after an RTC in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called to Bentley Road in Doncaster to reports of a road traffic collision on Friday (18 October) at 3.52pm.

It is reported that a green Peugeot 308 collided with a pedestrian.

A 78-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he remains there in a critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to work at the scene and was reopened shortly after 10pm.