The incident happened at approximately 11.40pm when the man was jumped on the way home from The Ridgewood on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe. Nothing was stolen.

His son, Andy Delaney said: “Judging by CCTV footage I've got and the pool of blood I've found it's happened next to Tesco field next to the trees.

"He can't remember anything about it other than waking up and feeling dazed and confused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These were the injuries he sustained

"He must have been unconscious for some time because he was about three minutes mins from home and it happened 75 minutes before he got in at 12.55am.

"Any information will be greatly appreciated, either sent to me privately, or South Yorkshire Police incident number 652.

"It’s time these scum were stopped once and for all.”

The Free Press has approached SYP for more details.