Man, 68, arrested on suspicion of sexual offences after vigilante group tracked him down in Doncaster

A Doncaster man, aged 68, was last night arrested on suspicion of sexual offences after a vigilante group tracked him down in Doncaster.

The group, known as Saving Children’s Future UK, posted a piece about the man they caught using a decoy before handing him over to police.

A SYP spokesman said: “At 8pm on Tuesday 21 January, we were called to reports of concern in Northampton Road, Intake.

“Officers attended and arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of sexual offences. He remains in police custody.”