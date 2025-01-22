Man, 68, arrested on suspicion of sexual offences after vigilante group tracked him down in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Doncaster man, aged 68, was last night arrested on suspicion of sexual offences after a vigilante group tracked him down in Doncaster.
The group, known as Saving Children’s Future UK, posted a piece about the man they caught using a decoy before handing him over to police.
A SYP spokesman said: “At 8pm on Tuesday 21 January, we were called to reports of concern in Northampton Road, Intake.
“Officers attended and arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of sexual offences. He remains in police custody.”