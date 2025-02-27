Man, 62, died following a collision which closed the motorway in both directions
Humberisde Police were called at around 4.40pm to reports that the drivers of five vehicles including a red DAF truck, white Toyota Yaris, grey Toyota Aygo, grey Peugeot 2008 and a red Kia Nira, are believed to have to have been involved in a collision.
Emergency services attended however the driver of the Toyota Aygo, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.
A passenger of the Peugeot, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
A spokesman said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or has dashcam footage that may assist officers with enquiries to call 101 quoting log 296 of 26 February.”