Man, 56, racially abused and attacked outside Doncaster restaurant
It is reported that a group of unknown men used racially abusive language towards a 56-year-old man at the Al-Basha Restaurant.
It is also alleged that the men pushed the 56-year-old and two other men, and that a window was broken during the incident.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in the alleged hate crime incident.
If you have information about this incident, you can report it on 101 quoting incident number 565 of 17 August 2024.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org