Man, 38, remanded in custody after Doncaster city centre murder charge

Steven Ling, 38, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, accused of murder.

Ling, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, was charged after a 28-year-old man was found dead in South Parade in the early hours of Saturday.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 4.

The victim, who has not been named, was found in South Parade at about 4.20am on Saturday and died a short time later in hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed the victim died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.

South Yorkshire Police said a group of people filmed on CCTV on Saturday in the vicinity of South Parade may have witnessed part of the incident.