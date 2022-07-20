It is reported that at around 6pm on Sunday, July 17, a silver Mercedes and a motorbike were involved in a collision on Northgate at the junction with Alexandra Road, in Moorends.

The rider of the motorbike, a 32-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving offences at the scene of the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider of the motorbike, a 32-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

Prior to police attendance, the motorbike was removed from the scene.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in connection with the removal of the motorbike. He has since been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police has now issued an appeal for help and a call for witnesses to assist in their investigation.

They said: “ Did you witness the collision? Do you think you may have CCTV or dashcam footage? Do you have any information as to the whereabouts of the motorbike?”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 802 of 17 July or report online using South Yorkshire Police reporting portal or online chat function.

Dashcam or CCTV footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.