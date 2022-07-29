Man, 33, arrested in connection to fatal collision after Doncaster hit and run

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 24, emergency services were called to A638 High Street in Bawtry, following reports of a collision.

It is believed that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with them both.

The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

Keita Mullen, the married mum-of-three, was killed in a hit-and-run in Bawtry

Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, mother of three Keita Mullen was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Last night (July 28) officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

A 49-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Team are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.

The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a Nissan Juke, was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.

If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 14 of 24 July 2022.

If you have dashcam footage, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject.

*Keita was the owner of Beau Balloons in Worksop and in tribute, a balloon release is planned in the town at 4pm on Sunday on St Johns Field.