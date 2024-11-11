Man, 30, arrested after a Doncaster city centre daylight fight where a man was slashed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, November 9, at 2.10pm police were called to reports of an altercation in Printing Office Street in Doncaster.

Officers attended the scene and discovered a man with a slash wound, that is not believed to be life-threatening, but he has since been taken to hospital.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and affray.

Enquiries remain ongoing.