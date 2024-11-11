Man, 30, arrested after a Doncaster city centre daylight fight where a man was slashed

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 09:08 BST
On Saturday, November 9, at 2.10pm police were called to reports of an altercation in Printing Office Street in Doncaster.

Officers attended the scene and discovered a man with a slash wound, that is not believed to be life-threatening, but he has since been taken to hospital.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and affray.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

