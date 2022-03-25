Man, 29, banned from Frenchgate Centre and Doncaster Interchange after brawl

Jamie Hopson, 29, has been given a 12-month community order preventing him from entering either the Frenchgate Centre or Doncaster Interchange, 40 hours unpaid work, and was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 in costs at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.

Hopson pleaded guilty to offences under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

It comes as part of ongoing targeted joint action by police and partners, including Town Centre Ambassadors and Frenchgate security staff, to tackle antisocial behaviour and disorder in Doncaster town centre, with the aim of making it a safer place to live, work and spend time.

It came after an incident on 1 December 2021 where a group of men were involved in a verbal altercation between Hopson and a woman in Doncaster Interchange at about 2.35pm.

Inspector Mark Payling, of Doncaster’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams, said: “Incidents like this are not welcome in our town centre, or anywhere else, and this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“While we don’t want to criminalise people, when behaviour escalates to the extent it did on this occasion, we are left with no choice.

“We continue to work proactively with partners including Doncaster Council and local businesses to eradicate instances of antisocial behaviour in the town centre, and will continue to do so.

"We hope that this outcome will share a strong message that we will put people in front of the court following incidents like this, and behaving in ways that might make residents, commuters and visitors to our town feel intimidated will not be tolerated.

"When people behave in this manner they will face the consequences of their actions.”

Dan Swaine, Director of Economy and Environment at Doncaster Council said: “We want Doncaster town centre to be a pleasant place to shop and spend leisure time.

"The majority of visitors use the town respectfully, but there are a small minority that are spoiling it for others and we will not tolerate this behaviour.