Man, 26, held and 150 cannabis plants seized as Doncaster drug factory busted

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team targeted two properties in Hexthorpe this morning.

A spokesman said: “This morning we have executed two drugs warrants in the Hexthorpe area, based on information from the community.

“We have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of production of cannabis and seized around 150 cannabis plants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided a number of addresses in Hexthorpe.

“The bypassed electricity has been made safe by Northern PowerGrid.

“The man remains in custody while we speak with CPS about authorising of charges.”

There have been numerous drugs raids in Doncaster in recent months, with thousands of cannabis plants seized from a number of addresses while a number of people have also been arrested.