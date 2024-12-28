Man, 24, suffers life-altering injuries following Christmas Eve pick axe attack in Doncaster

A 24-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries after he was attacked with a pick axe on Christmas Eve .

South Yorkshire Police were called on Tuesday (24 December) at 8.50am to reports of a serious assault at Apple Green Lane in Balby.

It is reported that a group of men were seen with a pick axe and following another man in a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are thought to be life-altering. He remains in the hospital at this time.

Man attacked with a pick axe on Apple Green Lane.

Emergency services attended and following a search of another vehicle at the scene by officers, an amount of cannabis was found.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and find those responsible. Anyone with any information can contact police online or via 101. Please quote the incident number 178 of 24 December when you get in touch.

