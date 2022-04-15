Man, 22, due at court after reported rape and sexual assault in South Yorkshire
A 22-year-old man has been charged after a woman was reportedly raped and sexually assaulted in South Yorkshire yesterday morning.
Brandon Woolven, of no fixed abode, but from the Brighton area in Sussex, has been charged with rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident.
It is reported that a woman in her 20s was walking through parkland off Pontefract Road, Barnsley, when she was pulled into a narrow pathway and assaulted near to the Beevor Street Industrial Estate.
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, and Woolven has been remanded in custody.
He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on April 16.
Anyone with information or footage which may assist police enquiries should call 101 and quote incident number 279 of April 14.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously, by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via it website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.