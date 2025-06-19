Man, 22, assaulted while working at mum's pub in Doncaster
It is reported that on Monday (16 June), a man in his 20s was punched outside The Spinney pub in Forest Rise and suffered injuries to his face that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
The victim’s mum, Lisa Thompson, who runs The Spinney said: “My son, aged 22, was assaulted at work just doing his job, this is not acceptable, and we need to speak out about crime in our area. Public service workers should not be assaulted at work.
"I don’t feel safe opening but still will, bullies can’t win.”
She added: “I won’t stay quiet because I’m scared of retaliation, I stand up for what’s right and wrong.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”
If you have any information please contact the police on 101.