A child suffered puncture wounds to her head after being mauled by the family’s pocket bully dog, after falling over while playing unattended in the garden of the family home in Maltby.

The girl, who the BBC believes to be six years old, was reportedly bitten on her head during an incident last night (Thursday, May 9, 2024), with police receiving a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 6.40pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is alleged that the child was playing unattended in the garden and following a fall, the dog has ran over and began biting her head.

“The mother of the child was able to free the girl from the dog and immediately called 999.

“Dog Legislation Officers attended and the dog, believed to be a Pocket Bully was signed over to police.

“The child, aged under 10 was taken to hospital with puncture wounds. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Following this latest dog attack, the force is urging owners to ‘stop thinking it won’t happen to you,’ citing research which shows ‘you are more likely to be bitten by a dog known to you, in your home than anywhere else’.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Please remember all dogs can be aggressive and should never be left unsupervised with children.

“A dog’s instinct to protect itself is to bite and follow their innate drives.

“Parents should ensure children learn to respect a dog’s space and be encouraged to have boundaries around feeding and resting times.

“An incident like this is a stark reminder that regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, dogs can act out of character and cause serious injury and harm.

“Take action now and protect your children.”

The force spokesperson added: “We’re urging families to remember that dogs, no matter how long you have owned them for are animals and can show signs of aggression no matter their previous history.

“Dogs can’t communicate to us, if they’re in pain or experiencing stress and anxiety it can influence their behaviour, acting in ways that may be unusual for your pet.”