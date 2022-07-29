Male wanted for two burglaries in Doncaster arrested

The local PCSO caught a glimpse of a wanted male on Station Road in Dunscroft.

The male quickly made attempts to escape, hiding in a nearby property.

Officers flooded the area and carried out a search, resulting in the male appearing on the street to give himself up.

Police made the arrest last night

The male was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries.

The first burglary took place in Humberside in February 2022.

The second took place in June 2022 in the area of Armthorpe.

During this burglary the property was entered and a vehicle was stolen from the driveway.

The male is now in custody and will be interviewed by CID colleagues.

A spokesman said: “For those that like a photo (like me), unfortunately the only relevant photo would be of the arrested male, which we just cannot do for obvious reasons.”