Male arrested after police officers assaulted in Doncaster Interchange
Police confirmed they have arrested a male after two officers were injured when they were called to deal with an antisocial behaviour incident in Doncaster interchange.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:11 am
South Yorkshire Police Police said officers were called at around 7.10pm on Saturday 15 January to reports of a male causing antisocial behaviour in the interchange.
Officers attended the scene and whilst detaining the male, he assaulted two police officers causing them to suffer minor injuries.
The male was arrested by officers for assault.