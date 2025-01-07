Major road blocked: Drink driver three times over the limit after attending Haxey Hood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last night at approximately 8pm a two vehicle road traffic collision occurred.

The incident took place on Burnham Road in Epworth and significant damage was caused to both vehicles, and the road was blocked for a short while. The occupants had minor injuries.

One male was arrested for driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol and blew 120 at the roadside which is over three times the limit.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Whilst most of those who attended this year’s Haxey Hood enjoyed the day and made it home safely, unfortunately not everyone made wise decisions to end the day.

Those involved look to have had a lucky escape.

"DRINK DRIVING NEEDS TO STOP!

“The safest and best advice is to avoid alcohol completely if you have to drive. And remember, if you do drink, there could still be enough alcohol in your system the next morning to mean you’re over the limit.

“You could be imprisoned, banned from driving and face a fine if you’re found guilty of drink-driving. THINK...DONT DRINK!!”