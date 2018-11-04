Major Doncaster road expected to remain closed until at least 7pm following ‘serious collision’

A major Doncaster road is expected to remain closed for several hours following a crash.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit said Wheatley Hall Road is closed in both directions between Liverpool Avenue and Worcester Avenue following a ‘serious collision’.

Police on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster. Picture: SYP Operational Support.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes and expect ‘major traffic disruption’.

In a statement, the unit said the road was expected to remain closed until at least 7pm while the Roads Policing Group carry out investigations.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 506 of November 4.