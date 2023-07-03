News you can trust since 1925
Major Doncaster road closed following two car collision

A major Doncaster road was closed following a two car collision on Saturday.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:03 BST

Police were called at around 1.50pm on July 1 to reports of a two-car collision on Bawtry Road in Doncaster.

Officers attended and it was found that a white BMW 3 Series and a black Land Rover Discovery Sport had been involved in a collision.

A spokesman said: “No one was seriously injured during the collision and no arrests were made. The road reopened later in the afternoon.”

The collision involved a BMW and Land RoverThe collision involved a BMW and Land Rover
