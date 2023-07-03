Major Doncaster road closed following two car collision
A major Doncaster road was closed following a two car collision on Saturday.
Police were called at around 1.50pm on July 1 to reports of a two-car collision on Bawtry Road in Doncaster.
Officers attended and it was found that a white BMW 3 Series and a black Land Rover Discovery Sport had been involved in a collision.
A spokesman said: “No one was seriously injured during the collision and no arrests were made. The road reopened later in the afternoon.”