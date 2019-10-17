Machete-wielding burglars threaten man in Doncaster
Masked burglars armed with what is believed to have been a machete threatened a bypasser after breaking into a property in South Yorkshire.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 14:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:04 pm
Four men reportedly forced their way into the premises on Cemetery Road in Hatfield, Doncaster, last Wednesday, October 9, at around 2pm.
The occupants were out at the time and the alarm was activated.
As the burglars left the building, they threatened a man walking past, and they are then believed to have left the scene in a silver Ford Fiesta.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 436 of October 9.