Officers are appealing for information after a woman died and a child suffered life threatening injuries in a collision yesterday morning (Sunday 5 January).

A black Mitsubishi Outlander was travelling west along to M180 at Barnetby between junctions five to four when it left the road and collided with a nearby tree at approximately 11.15am.

A 29-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy were both conveyed to hospital to receive treatment for life threatening injuries.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the woman has since died as a result of her injuries during the early hours of this morning (Monday 6 January). The child remains in a critical condition at this time.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit, unfit through drink and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been further arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, or who has dashcam footage or witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers, to contact them on ther non-emergency number 101 quoting log 158 of 5 January.